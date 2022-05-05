War-torn Ukraine's President wins hearts, responds to a UK schoolboy's letter amid tensions at home

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is winning hearts again.

Zelensky has maintained his place in headlines for the last two months after his country faced unprecedented attacks from Russia on the orders of the country's President Vladimir Putin.

The comedian-turned-politician built a war hero character for himself, winning hearts with his bravery, and now he's gaining hearts for the kindness he showed a young boy.

The idea of a president of a war-torn country responding to a schoolboy's letter seems silly, and some might call it a dream.

But Zelensky has managed to fulfil the unrealised dream of a little boy.

Thomas, a 12-year-old student at Durham Trinity School and Sports College, was part of his school's fundraising efforts for the war-torn country when he wrote Ukraine's President a letter.

As per a tweet by the UK Department of Education Thomas addressed the letter to the "best president", telling Zelensky that he was "happy to be helping" Ukraine.

Thomas's letter to Volodomyr Zelensky (Image: UK Department for Education/ Twitter)

His letter was among 270 parcels of medical supplies, food, clothing and "some teddies" for Ukrainian youngsters reports BBC.

Last month, the donations were driven by a convoy to a refugee processing centre set up at the East Warsaw railway station in Poland to assist Ukrainians fleeing the fighting.

In reply to the schoolboy's letter, Zelensky wrote "Dear Thomas, Thank you for your letter of support. I am ok and thank you for your help. We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns."

Volodomyr Zelensky's reply (Image: UK Department for Education/ Twitter)

Talking to BBC Radio Newcastle Thomas's mom Kimberly described her son's excitement. She said, "Thomas came home from school waving it in his hand - I don't know whether we'll be able to prise it out of his hands but we're going to frame it and give it pride of place in our home."

A copy of the President's reply would also be framed and hung in the Durham School.

