'War is war, but lunch must be served on time,' says Ukrainian sushi chef

Igor Besukh, who works in an eastern Ukrainian sushi restaurant, cranks up the music to block out the sound of air raid sirens while he makes the following order, AFP reports. The thunderous sound of the missile strike that occurred in Kramatorsk's Peace Square on Friday, close to the town hall, the cultural centre, and the sushi restaurant where Besukh works, could not be covered up by the music, though.

The restaurant is one of the few that is still operating in the city, which is located in the industrial Donbas region that Russia is trying to annex and is only around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the frontline with Russian troops. The staff of "Woka," a restaurant with red lacquered walls and Asian themes, hurried to a bunker when they heard the explosion.

Twenty minutes later, they surfaced to inspect the damage. Even though the windows and doors were boarded up with plywood panels, they were all broken. As they continued to prepare the orders that were awaiting delivery, they cleared up the debris. No one was hurt in the strike that occurred at 8:00 p.m., but the impact smashed the windows of numerous surrounding buildings.

"It made a mighty noise. Evidently, we weren't prepared for it. I was terrified "says the tattooed chef, age 23, whose arms are covered in ink, reports AFP. He acknowledges that returning to work the following day was difficult, but adds with a chuckle that "war is war, but lunch must be served on time."

(with inputs from agencies)

