War in Gaza: US carrier heads home amid Israel troop pullback. What does it indicate?

Tel Aviv, IsraelEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
An Israeli soldier walks by tanks, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, January 1, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with national security officials on Monday by secure phone about the latest developments in the Middle East 

Israel said on Monday (Jan 1) that five of its armed units will leave the Gaza Strip this week, which is an effort to prepare for a long-term confrontation against the Hamas militants in order to reduce economic damage. The reservists are also included. 

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the 828th Brigade, 261st Brigade, and 460th Brigade, all comprised of active duty troops, will resume their routine training assignments. 

The 551st Brigade and 14th Brigade, both made up of reservists, will be allowed to return home and resume their regular duties. 

However, the announcement doesn't indicate any scaling down in the ongoing war as a top official also warned that he expected the fighting to continue throughout the year. 

A US official said that Israel's decision signals the start of a shift to lower-intensity operations in the north of the Palestinian enclave, although there was still fighting going on there. 

The news agency Reuters reported residents as saying that Israel pulled tanks out of some Gaza City districts on Monday. Still, fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave along with intense bombardment. 

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with national security officials on Monday by secure phone about the latest developments in the Middle East.

The official said, "This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower-intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging." 

The official also noted that the change reflected the success of the Israeli military in dismantling Hamas' military capabilities there. 

The official told Reuters that fighting continued in the north, however, and the revised Israeli tactics did not "reflect any changes in the south". 

The White House said that Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's objectives and the phasing of its military operations in Gaza on Dec. 23, while underscoring the need to protect civilians and secure the release of hostages being held by the Hamas Islamist militant group. 

USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier returning home 

In another major development, the Navy announced on Monday that the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group will be heading home after months of extra duty at sea protecting Israel. 

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

