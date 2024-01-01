Israel’s top court strikes down government’s controversial judicial overhaul

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday (Jan 1) ruled against a key component of the government's controversial legal overhaul. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu passed the highly disputed law, which challenged the powers of the judiciary.

The government's move had sparked mass protests that abated amid the ongoing war in Gaza, which started after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

The statement by the Supreme Court said eight of 15 justices had ruled against an amendment passed by parliament in July which scraps the "reasonableness" clause, used by the court to overturn government decisions which are deemed unconstitutional.

The decision has not been welcomed by the government as Justice Minister Yariv Levin slammed the top court for "taking all powers".

Levin, who is the architect of the judicial overhaul, said on Telegram that in their ruling, "judges are taking into their hands all the powers, which in a democratic regime are divided in a balanced way between the three branches" of government.

"It takes away from millions of citizens their voice," Levin added.