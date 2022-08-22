Walmart to include abortion coverage in healthcare plan for US employees

Walmart, which is one of the largest private employers in the United States, has decided to include abortion coverage for its employees. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, they have decided to add abortions to their already existing healthcare plans.

According to a memo sent to the employees, the healthcare plans will now include abortion for employees “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability”. The plans will be “effective immediately”, it further stated.

Also read | WATCH: Three officers suspended in the US for brutally assaulting a suspect

Earlier, the company policy stated that abortions were covered under healthcare only “when the health of the mother would be in danger if the fetus were carried to term, the fetus could not survive the birthing process, or death would be imminent after birth”, according to Associated Press.

However, Walmart top official Donna Morris said that they have changed the regulations completely and they will also provide “travel support” to workers living in states where abortion is outlawed.

Also read | Ukraine gears up for intensified attacks following Moscow car bombing

The memo quoted Morris as saying that the changes were accepted by the company after “listening to our associates about what’s important to them” and she added that “we strive to provide quality, competitive and accessible health coverage that supports you and your families”.

The headquarters of Walmart is currently in the state of Arkansas – one of the places where abortion was completely banned. However, the company has decided to invest in a facility that “provides employees fertility services, including in vitro fertilization” and also provide surrogacy support.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -