Wales becomes first nation of UK to drop speed limit from 30mph to 20mph

Wales has emerged as the first nation in the United Kingdom to reduce speed limits from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas in Wales from Sunday.

Welsh ministers stated that placing a 20mph (32km/h) limit would reduce death counts and noise and people would be encouraged to cycle or walk, however, it has caused controversy with few drivers.

The environmental and road safety groups of the United Nations have supported the move, however, the politicians opposing the move declared it a "war on motorists".

The first minister of Wales stated that it would "keep people from losing their lives".

"It's going to take you a minute longer to make your journey, and we will save 10 people's lives in Wales every year as a result of that one-minute contribution - it doesn't seem an unfair bargain," stated Mark Drakeford.

Now, the law will bring change in the speed limit on around 35 per cent of Welsh roads where lamp-posts are not more than 200 yards (183m) apart.

The Welsh government stated that the £32.5 million ($40.25 million) cost of rolling out the speed limit nationwide was "outweighed" by reduced impact on the emergency services and the NHS, which as per one study can save £92 million ($113.95 million) a year.

However, a consultation commissioned by the Welsh government found that more people were against the speed limit compared to its support.

One of the documents of the Labour-led government said that longer journeys can lead to a "substantial" economic disadvantage.

New 20mph default limit "insane": House of Commons leader

The government UK's House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said that the new 20mph default limit was "insane" and added that it was "punishing" motorists.

The Welsh Conservatives stated that they supported the 20mph limit outside hospitals, care homes and schools, however, it called the blanket rollout "disastrous, frankly ludicrous and a war on motorists".

Welsh ministers stated that the impact on people's journey time will be "small", as drivers will take less than one minute extra on average per trip.

"I remember when the breathalyser was introduced and how many people appeared to believe that it was quite OK to spend the night in the pub and then to drive," stated Drakeford.

"We'd never think of going back to that now. This will take time for people to get used to. Once it's bedded in I think people will look back and ask themselves why it was we were prepared to tolerate traffic going at excessive speeds in urban areas,” he added.