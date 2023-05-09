Wagner chief says fighters begin to receive ammo after threatening to pull out of Bakhmut

The head of Russia’s mercenary outfit Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Monday (May 8) said that it began receiving the ammunition it needed to press its advance to capture the key eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

This comes after he had said that he had previously threatened that his fighters will leave the besieged Ukrainian city and accused the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian military’s chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of withholding ammunition. He went on to claim their reluctance to send more ammunition, saying that because of lack of support, their forces were “facing a senseless death”.

What did Prigozhin say in the latest message?

In a message released by his spokespeople on Monday, Prigozhin said, “According to preliminary data, we are beginning to receive ammunition,” adding that “we have not (yet) seen it in practice.”

Furthermore, he also claimed that “today, the groups advanced a maximum of 130 metres (400 feet)...Fierce fighting is going on, but the groups are continuing to advance,” said the Wagner chief, in an audio message.

He also indicated that Ukrainian forces were confined to an area of about 2.36 square kilometres (0.9 square miles) in the town.

Wagner chief threatens to leave Bakmut

In a series of scathing videos, Wagner’s chief blamed the Russian military’s top brass for “tens of thousands” of killed and wounded Russian fighters in Ukraine and vowed to hold them accountable over what he claimed was a failure to provide fighters from his mercenary group.

Subsequently, in a written statement on the messaging app Telegram, he wrote, “On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw Wagner units to rear camps to lick our wounds.” The Wagner chief added, “I will pull out Wagner units from Bakhmut because, in the absence of ammunition, they are facing a senseless death.”

The next day, he asked Moscow to let him hand over his positions in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. “I ask you to issue a combat order before 00:00 on May 10 concerning the transfer of the positions of the Wagner paramilitary units in Bakhmut and its periphery, to the units of the Akhmat battalion,” said Prigozhin, in a letter to Shoigu.

However, in a new message on Sunday, Prigozhin hinted at the possibility of backtracking his ultimatum after assurances from the Russian government. “The bottom line is the following: they promise to give us ammunition and weapons, as much as we need to continue further actions.”

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

