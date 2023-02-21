Wagner chief accuses Russian military of 'treason' against homeland

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has dropped another bombshell statement, for second day in a row. First, Prigozhin on Monday accused several unnamed officials of refusing to provide the group with key arms supplies out of personal animosity to him. Again on Tuesday he came down heavy on some of the Russian top brass, calling their acts, an act of "treason."

He accused Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the nation's most senior soldier, Valery Gerasimov for trying to destroy the Wagner group by deliberately putting roadblocks in ammunition supplies. Wagner said with the ongoing opposition from the officials over the arms supply the group is suffering setbacks in its fight in the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"There is simply direct opposition going on," Prigozhin said in a voice message posted on his Telegram channel. "This can be equated to high treason". "The chief of the general staff and the defence minister are giving orders right and left not just not to give Wagner PMC ammunition, but not to help it with air transport," Prigozhin said.

This is not the only time when Wagner group chief has criticized senior Russian officials. It has been slamming senior commanders for their "competence." He also blamed the defence ministry is trying to take credit for Wagner successes around the Donetsk region town of Bakhmut.

Earlier, in an interview on 10 February, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut. The Wagner chief also said it could take one and a half to two years and if Russia wants to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro then it would take about three years.

Additionally, the Wagner chief had said that one of those goals could be to firmly establish its presence in eastern Ukraine or push forward to capture more of the country and that Bakhmut was the key to those plans. “Bakhmut is needed so our troops can operate comfortably”, said Prigozhin. He added, “Why is it called the meat grinder? Because the Ukrainian army is sending more and more and more units.”

