Vladimir Putin’s daughter criticises laws adopted during father’s regime

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s oldest daughter Maria Vorontsova recently criticised the patient care laws which was adopted in her father’s regime while speaking at a conference.



Vorontsova was appointed to the board of the Moscow Society of Medical Genetics, reported the independent news outlet Mozhem Obyasnit on Monday (Nov 13).



The news site cited the daughter’s public profile which was uploaded on the website of the organisation and a video in which she can be heard criticising laws which were adopted when her father was in office, as reported by The Moscow Times.



Putin's daughter Vorontsova is a candidate of medical sciences which can be considered equivalent to a Ph.D. in Western countries. She has received training as an endocrinologist.

The Moscow Society of Medical Genetics' website has listed Maria Vorontsova among 11 doctors who are associated with the organisation which was founded two years ago, as per Mozhem Obyasnit news outlet.



The outlet reported that as a part of the medical organisation, Vorontsova criticised the country's patient care laws which came into effect at the time when her father was president.



A video of Vorontsova addressing a genetics conference in May was shared on YouTube in which she was seen criticising the practices which are associated with informed consent and which allow doctors to remain free from certain legal liabilities.



"It's a crude tool. I understand this as a patient. After all, the patient is given a pile of papers, which he signs without even [understanding] the details," she stated, in the video shared.

US, UK and other nations issue sanctions against Putin's daughters

The US, UK, EU, Japan and New Zealand had issued sanctions against Vorontsova and her younger sister Katerina Tikhonova in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EU stated that Vorontsova has been on its list because she is the co-owner of a company called Nomenko which is "involved in Russia's largest private investment project in healthcare."



Thus, it was believed that she is benefitting from the Russian government and has been involved in a sector and providing its revenue from the same.



The lives of the daughters of Putin have been kept closely guarded by the Kremlin. In the public, Putin has not acknowledged Tikhonova and Vorontsova as his daughters.