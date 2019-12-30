Vladimir Putin thanks Donald Trump for intelligence that foiled attack

Russia's President Vladimir Putin thanked US counterpart Donald Trump on Sunday for intelligence that helped in thwarting attacks planned in St' Petersburg, the Kremlin said.

The Russian president thanked Trump "for the transfer, through special services, of information allowing the prevention of terrorist acts in Russia," said a statement released by the president's office. Kremlin said that Putin expressed his gratitude through a phone call to the US president.

Kremlin's statement also added that Putin and Trump would continue the bilateral cooperation to tackle terrorism.

With the help of information shared by the US, the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained two Russians on December 27 on suspicion of plotting attacks during new New Year festivities in St. Petersburg, Russian news agencies said.

The reports said that the two detained were preparing a "terrorist act".

Moscow and Washington are at odds on most of the issues including Syria, allegations of Russia meddling 2016 US election, but Trump and Putin managed to maintain their personal ties.

(with inputs from AFP and Reuters)