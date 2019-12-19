Impeachment against Trump absolutely on made-up grounds: Putin

Just hours after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the year-end annual press conference said the US president's impeachment was based on "made-up grounds".

Donald Trump was impeached by the US House on two counts - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The abuse of power article was passed in the US House with a 230-197 vote and the obstruction article was passed with a 229-198 margin.

"It still needs to go through the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority," Putin said.

"And it is hardly likely that they are going to push out of office a representative of their own party, on grounds that are absolutely made-up," he added.

Reacting to the development, Trump at an election rally in Michigan said: "This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party." The US president said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats had given themselves an "eternal mark of shame."

"They're the ones who should be impeached, every one of them," Trump said referring to the Democrats. The impeachment articles will now be presented before the Senate next month where Republicans are in majority.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump would be "fully exonerated." The president went a step ahead on Twitter and pinned a tweet which said, "in reality, they are not after me, they're after you."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a tweet said that "no one is above the law, Mr President," pointing towards Trump.