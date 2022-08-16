Vladimir Putin accuses US of causing tensions in Asia with Taiwan visit

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan has caused a massive uproar in China. In the aftermath of the incident, the Chinese military conducted a number of military drills with airplanes breaching the Taiwan border on multiple occasions. A number of world leaders have already reacted to the developments and Russian President Vladimir Putin became the latest one.

During a speech at Moscow security conference, Putin blamed United States for creating tension in Asia as part of a "thoroughly planned provocation". He also said that the AUKUS security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States was an attempt to create another NATO-like bloc.

"The visit was not just a trip by a single irresponsible politician, but part of a purposeful, conscious U.S. strategy to destabilize and sow chaos in the region and the world", he said according to Reuters.

In the past, Russia has spoken about US trying to create an alliance against Russia on the global stage in order to maintain “Western hegemony and neo-colonialism”. Putin stuck to the narrative on Monday and suggested that the security pact can be a precursor to massive global conflict.

"We also see that the collective West is seeking to extend its bloc system to the Asia-Pacific region by analogy with NATO in Europe. For this purpose, aggressive military-political alliances are being formed, such as AUKUS and others," the Russian President added during his speech in Moscow.

A second US congressional delegation reached Taiwan last week and they met President Tsai Ing-wen as part of US efforts to reaffirm their support to the nation amid the conflict with China.

(With inputs from agencies)

