Vivek Ramaswamy hot mic: GOP hopeful apparently visited toilet without muting phone on X

Hot mic good-ups have in past, led to controversies, funny stories and much much more. US Republican Party presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is the latest to join the list of us slip-ups. The American entrepreneur of Indian heritage visited the toilet without muting his phone right in the middle of an X Spaces event with Elon Musk. There were more than 100,000 listeners.

The Space on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) had Elon Musk as well as notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tuning in. Alex Jones and his 'Infowars' were suspended by Twitter in 2018. Musk reinstated Jones' presence on the platform recently and was talking about the decision during the Space when Ramaswamy said, “Gentlemen I have to go."

So far so good.

But as the conversation went on, listeners suddenly heard sound of running water through Ramaswamy's phone.

“Somebody's got their phone in the bathroom," Alex Jones pointed out. pic.twitter.com/9666LsJjb4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2023 × Mario Nawfal, who had organised the Space, “Vivek, that's your phone. But I am not able to mute you."

Ramaswamy soon returned and apologised for the embarrassing moment.

Musk poked fun at Ramaswamy.

“I hope you feel better now," said Musk.

"I feel great," Ramaswamy replied.

Social media, being social media, caught on to this goof-up and users shared the moment across web that garnered thousands of amused reactions

"This was probably the most intelligent part of the broadcast," said a user.

Vivek is literally draining the swamp," said another user.

A third user said, “That was pretty damn funny."

Ramaswamy is a part of a field of Republican Party leaders hoping to win the party nomination to contest US Presidential Election 2024. However, none of them is even close to the approval ratings former US President Donald Trump currently has, Trump has announced that he will contest the elections.