Vitamin C and zinc have no impact on coronavirus symptoms: Study

Using vitamin C and zinc to treat coronavirus symptoms is not beneficial, as per a new study published on Friday on Jama Network Open.

In this clinical trial of 214 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection receiving outpatient care, there was no significant difference in the duration of symptoms among the 4 groups.

Zinc gluconate and ascorbic acid are commonly available over-the-counter supplements that patients take for the treatment of viral illnesses.

Zinc has been purported to increase polymorphonuclear cells’ ability to fight infection, and vitamin c or ascorbic acid is an antioxidant that may play a role in an immune response.

Erin Michos of John Hopkins and Houston Methodist's Dr Miguel Cainzos-Achirica said "Unfortunately, these 2 supplements failed to live up to their hype,"

Limited evidence suggests that high doses of ascorbic acid and zinc gluconate may reduce the duration of common cold symptoms and decrease the severity of symptoms.

However, the role of zinc gluconate and ascorbic acid in decreasing symptoms and improving recovery in patients diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection is uncertain.

Michos, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Cainzos-Achirica, an assistant professor of preventive cardiology at Houston Methodist wrote: "More adverse effects (nausea, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps) were reported in the supplement groups than in the usual care group."