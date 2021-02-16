Gravitas | Study: Zinc, Vitamin C won't help fight Wuhan Virus

Feb 16, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indians bought 500 Crore pills of Vitamin C, Zinc and Multivitamins in 2020. What for? A new study says Zinc and Vitamin C will not help you fight off the Wuhan virus. WION's Palki Sharma has the details.
