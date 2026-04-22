/Virginia redistricting: Voters approve new electoral map in major win for Democrats ahead of midterm elections

Voters in Virginia backed a new electoral map on Tuesday (April 21) in a referendum that could significantly shift the balance of power in the US House of Representatives, potentially giving Democrats up to four additional seats. The vote centers on the contentious issue of “gerrymandering”, the long-standing practice of redrawing electoral boundaries to favor a political party, which has become a key battleground ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Under the approved plan, Democrats could gain a strong advantage in 10 of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, compared to their previous 6-5 edge. With control of the House narrowly divided, the outcome raises the likelihood that President Donald Trump may have to govern alongside a Democratic-controlled chamber capable of blocking his agenda and launching investigations. The result is seen as a setback for Trump, who had urged voters to reject the measure during a call with House Speaker Mike Johnson, warning: “The whole country is watching.”

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Redistricting typically occurs every 10 years following the national census. However, Trump had encouraged Republican-led states to redraw maps ahead of schedule to protect their slim majority in the House. That push triggered a broader political battle, with states such as Texas moving to adopt maps that could add Republican seats, while California responded with measures aimed at boosting Democratic representation.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger praised the referendum outcome, saying: “Virginia voters have spoken, and tonight they approved a temporary measure to push back against a President who claims he is 'entitled' to more Republican seats in Congress.” The referendum became one of the most expensive redistricting battles in US history, with both sides collectively raising nearly $100 million, much of it from undisclosed “dark money” sources.

The pro-redistricting campaign, Virginians for Fair Elections, raised nearly $65 million, according to The Hill. Former President Barack Obama also supported the initiative, urging voters to back it. "By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms...And we're counting on you," he said in a video message.

Republicans, however, criticized the move as a partisan power grab in a politically competitive state where Trump secured 46 percent of the vote in 2024. Larry Sabato warned that even with the new map, Democratic victories are not guaranteed. "Sometimes constituencies shock the map makers. You know, they don't vote the way the map makers thought they would vote. So you never know for sure, and the margins here aren't enormous," he said.