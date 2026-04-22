/'I have never been intoxicated on the job': Kash Patel denies drinking allegations, slams 'fake news mafia’ amid $250M defamation lawsuit

FBI Director Kash Patel publicly addressed allegations about his conduct on Tuesday (April 21) while speaking at a press conference, firmly denying claims that alcohol use has affected his work. Standing at a lectern alongside acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Patel responded to reports that he had struggled with excessive drinking during his tenure. “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job,” Patel told reporters, after outlining what he described as a series of law enforcement achievements under his leadership.

“This FBI director has been on the job twice as many days as every director before me,” Patel said. Blanche also dismissed recent reporting by The Atlantic, which cited concerns raised by individuals about Patel’s behaviour. He said he had not read the article but described it as containing “blatantly false” information. Patel has already denied the claims and filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the publication.

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During Tuesday’s press conference, reporters questioned both officials about the allegations, which were first detailed in a story published last week. The report claimed Patel had “alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.” Patel pushed back strongly, saying he does not listen ‘to the fake news mafia’.

Blanche also criticized the report, saying: “My concerns are completely around the anonymous reporting that comes forth constantly,” and added that it was “based on anonymous sources.” The Atlantic has defended its reporting and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick. “We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit,” a spokesperson said when the lawsuit was filed.