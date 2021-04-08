Virginia first southern US state to legalise marijuana

Virginia became first state in conservative southern USA to legalise use of small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

Adults over the age of 21 will be able to legally possess up to one ounce (28.3 grams) of cannabis for personal use, as well as cultivate up to four plants per household.

Like limits on drinking in public, consuming cannabis in public will not be allowed.

The licensing of cannabis production and commercial cannabis sales will not take place until July 1, 2024.

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam in a statement said his state had "made history as the first state in the South to legalize the simple possession of marijuana."

"Marijuana laws were explicitly designed to target communities of color, and Black Virginians are disproportionately likely to be stopped, charged, and convicted," he said.

"Today, Virginia took a critical step to right these wrongs and restore justice to those harmed by decades of over-criminalization."

Several other states in the US including New York and Colorado have approved measures on similar lines. However, Virginia has become first state to do so in socially and politically conservative US south.

(With AFP inputs)