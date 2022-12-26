VIRAL VIDEO | Chinese couple improvised PPE kit while shopping for vegetables

Chinese hospitals and crematoriums are reportedly having difficulty running and are overburdened, according to a number of media outlets. In light of these worries, Chinese people have turned to their own solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of which have also gained popularity on social media and have gone viral.

ALSO READ | Chinese authorities face criticism over distributing traditional medicine, not ibuprofen and paracetamol

In a recent video published by People's Daily, a state-affiliated outlet in China, a couple is seen purchasing vegetables by wrapping themselves in plastic wrap from head to toe, which is supported by the man's umbrella. The pair interacts with people while staying behind the improvised "shield" and avoiding making "direct" eye contact.

Some of social media users mocked the couple's improvised method while others expressed alarm over the "epidemic." In the meanwhile, Chinese officials announced Sunday that the country will cease posting daily Covid-19 statistics. China was criticised last week for its decision to reduce the standards by which Covid-19 fatalities were tallied, which experts claimed was an effort to conceal the true mortality rate in the country.

As Covid observes a rebound across the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the nations that have been reporting the greatest numbers of weekly cases.

The WHO reported that Japan (1,046,650 new cases), the Republic of Korea (459,811), the United States (445,424), France (341,136), and Brazil had the greatest weekly numbers of new cases (337,810).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE