Viral TikTok trend leaves US teen disfigured with 80% third-degree burns

A 16-year-old teen from North Carolina in the United States suffered burns covering 80 per cent of his body while he was attempting a viral TikTok challenge trying to create a makeshift torch using a spray paint can and a lighter.

The dangerous stunt triggered an explosion as it involved the use of flammable aerosols to create miniature flamethrowers. This caused several wounds and further evoked warnings from the authorities.

As per the New York Post report, the incident left the teenager, who has been identified as Mason Dark, with third-degree burns on his back.

Mason's mother Holli Dark said, "We all heard a big boom. And then Mason came running out and started taking off his shirt." She further added that her son is "unrecognizable" after the tragic incident.

In an attempt to soothe his burns, Mason jumped into a river nearby and emerged with charred skin.

This further worsened his condition and increased the risk of infection.

As per the reports, doctors said that the 16-year-old also suffered T-shaped third-degree burn on his back from ripping off his t-shirt, which was engulfed in flames.

He is currently being treated in the UNC Burn Centre where he has undergone several surgeries to receive skin grafts. His mother said that their family is hopeful that Mason will heal over time. He is expected to be in the hospital for at least six months.

A note by his mother reads, ''My son Mason, needs your prayers. 75% of his body is burned. The accident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, April 23, 2023. He jumped into a river to extinguish the flames. The risk of infection from the river water is high, on top of having 2nd and 3rd-degree burns. We are thankful to be at the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. It is one of the top in the nation. Mason has a long road ahead of him. Please pray for his recovery. He is in an incredible amount of pain and is sedated." Dangerous TikTok challenges and the ordeals they have caused 'Blackout Challenge'

The "blackout challenge" had allegedly claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl, last year, in the United States who died in intensive care after performing the deadly stunt.

The viral challenge encouraged users to choke themselves until passing out due to lack of oxygen. The mother of the girl, Tawainna Anderson, said that her daughter Nylah fell unconscious at home in December last year after choking as she took part in the TikTok challenge.

She had sued TikTok over wrongful death and negligence among other damages.



According to court documents, Anderson claimed TikTok's algorithm allegedly determined that the blackout challenge was "well-tailored and likely to be of interest" for the 10-year-old.

'Benadryl challenge'

Earlier, a 13-year-old boy from Ohio, United States, lost his life after he took an overdose of the medication while attempting a dangerous TikTok trend. He ingested 12 to 14 pills of Benadryl as a part of the social media challenge.

(With inputs from agencies)