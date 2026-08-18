The Chabad House in Hiriketiya, in southern Sri Lanka, has faced a series of alleged harassment incidents and threats from some residents in recent days, with a protest led by Buddhist monks held outside the site on Friday (Aug 14).

The protesters called on authorities to investigate the legality of the Chabad House’s activities and close the site if it is found to be operating without the required permits. The Chabad House, which recently opened to serve Israeli and Jewish tourists in the area, operates a kosher restaurant, hosts Shabbat meals and provides a space for Israeli travellers visiting southern Sri Lanka.

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However, local officials have raised concerns over what they describe as religious and commercial activities taking place at the site without the necessary approvals, according to Chabad officials.

It was reported that during a Shabbat dinner, protesters gathered near the Chabad House. Chabad officials alleged that loud music was played, firecrackers were thrown into the courtyard, and stones were hurled at the site during the night.

According to the Chabad House, some Israelis travelling to the Shabbat meal were also stopped by protesters and told not to approach the site. Firecrackers were allegedly set off near some guests in an attempt to frighten them and prevent them from reaching the Chabad House.

The situation reportedly escalated further after Shabbat ended, when several Israelis leaving the site were allegedly threatened with sticks. The situation calmed temporarily after local police returned to the area and increased their presence, Chabad officials said.

The Chabad House has warned that the incidents pose a threat to its emissaries, their families and Israeli tourists visiting the site, and called for urgent intervention to prevent further escalation.