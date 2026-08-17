Israel’s ruling Likud party has launched a billboard featuring New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani alongside Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, accusing the four of wanting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lose the upcoming October election.

“They want Netanyahu to lose, don’t let them win,” the billboard says, urging voters not to allow the group to prevail. Netanyahu also reposted a photograph of the billboard on social media with the caption: “Don’t let them win.”

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Social media posts claimed the billboard was located in Jerusalem, but the advertisement is actually displayed in Tel Aviv overlooking the Ayalon Highway. The billboard has also drawn a mocking response from rival Israeli politicians and political parties, who created their own versions of the advertisement.

Yashar, the party led by former Israel Defence Forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, posted a modified version reading: “They want the IDF to collapse, don’t let Netanyahu win.”