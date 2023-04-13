Vietnamese woman found worms crawling under her skin after consuming blood pudding; pictures surface

A Vietnamese woman was recently discovered to have parasitic worms swimming under her skin and buried inside her brain. According to reports, this occurred after she ate raw blood pudding. Before becoming unwell, the unidentified 58-year-old woman from An Binh consumed the regional delicacy "Tiet canh," which is made of cooked beef and raw blood.

After cooking the meal herself, she reportedly experienced severe headaches and repeatedly fell over in her home.

Initially, doctors thought the woman was having a stroke, but following a scan, it was found that she actually had parasitic worms. The worms had built a nest in her brain and were swarming in her limbs as reported by the Mirror.

Dr Tran Huy Tho, the deputy director of the Dang Van Ngu Hospital, stated that the woman's health could have been much worse and that she got the worm infestation from the raw blood pudding.

After obtaining a prescription for medicine to treat the infestation, the woman was released from the hospital. She admitted that she consumes blood pudding once a month in a statement to the local media about her ordeal. It was something she had produced herself, and she had thought it would be clean and disease-free.

She said, “I thought if I make the pudding myself, it would be clean and I would rest assured knowing there would be no disease involved."

Dr Tho issued a warning that many people who eat raw food suffer similar infestations, frequently mistaking the signs for epileptic fits, strokes, and mental health issues.

The Mirror quoted him as saying, “Many people even believe they suffer from seizures, strokes and other mental health conditions, so they get treated at psychiatric hospitals for years. By the time they go to Dang Van Ngu Hospital, their conditions have already progressed and the parasites have already harmed their brain, forcing them to live with lifelong conditions like reduced eyesight."

Although eating raw blood pudding is a common dish in Vietnam, there are documented risks associated with doing so because it may include dangerous bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Consuming food that is uncooked or undercooked can result in serious diseases, sicknesses, and parasitic infestations, as was the case for the Vietnamese woman.