Japanese waitress sacked for 'mixing own blood' into cocktails

A Japanese cafe sacked a waitress after alleging that she had added her blood to the cocktails she prepared.

Taking to twitter, the Mondaiji cafe in Sapporo, Hokkaido, said that one of its waitresses had been fired after serving customers alcoholic drinks laced with her blood. The drinks, known as orikaku, or the original cocktail, mostly contain fruits or other colorful syrups.

“Such an act is no different from part-time job terrorism and is absolutely not acceptable,” the cafe’s tweet on April 2 read.

The owner stated that the cafe, which is situated in Sapporo's Susukino entertainment district, was closed for a day in order to replace all of the drinking glasses. The sacked server's name was withheld by the cafe.

The name of the restaurant translates roughly to "Problem Child Concept Cafe." The cafe also promotes itself on Twitter as a place for "problem children" and dark girls who are also "the cutest" to serve their customers.

An all-you-can-drink menu, available for US$19, is one of the cafe's specialties. Furthermore, an apology for the incident from the cafe owner was posted on Twitter.

“Please let me continue the store a little longer so I can be happy alone. I’ll clean the store, change glasses, and dispose of alcohol that may have been contaminated. Once again, I am very sorry to have caused you trouble this time,” the tweet, posted on April 2, read.

Japan is renowned for its concept cafes. In the famous Akihabara neighbourhood of Tokyo, you can discover a snake cafe, a ninja-themed entertainment restaurant, and a variety of maid and butler cafes.

According to CNN, certain restaurants have experienced difficulties with a phenomenon known as "sushi terrorism," such as the sushi chain Sushiro, which serves sushi on conveyor belts. There were a number of episodes wherein people would record viral videos showing themselves contaminating shared soy sauce bottles and food intended for other diners.

In April, police detained two customers, Toshihide Oka, 34, and Ryu Shimazu, 35. Shimazu and Oka were charged by the authorities of not utilising a serving utensil and instead using their chopsticks to eat pickled ginger from the communal serving dish.