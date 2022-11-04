Vietnam tightens social media rules, move may help regime

Vietnam has tightened regulations pertaining to "false" content on social media platform. It now will have to be taken down within 24 hours instead of 48 hours previously. Vietnam's information minister made an announcement about it on Friday (November 4). With the new regulations, Vietnam has become world's most stringently controlled regimes for social media firms. The move is likely to strengthen ruling Community Party's position.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung told parliament there was risk that "false news, if it is handled in a slow manner, will spread very widely."

Reuters had previously reported government plans to bring in the new regulations, as well rules so that very sensitive information has to be taken down within three hours.

Most governments do not have laws imposing the taking down of content on social media firms, but Vietnam's move comes amid intensifying crackdowns in some parts of the world on online content.

Hung claimed that penalties for spreading misinformation in Vietnam were only one-tenth the level of other countries in the region.

"The ministry will propose to the government an increase in administrative fines to a level that is high enough to deter the public," he said.

Speaking to the legislature, Hung proposed by 2023 to completely deal with "News-lisation", a term used by authorities to describe when people are misled into thinking that social media accounts are authorised news outlets.

(With inputs from agencies)

