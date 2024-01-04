Video | US judge attacked in court by freshly-convicted criminal during sentencing

A US judge became the victim of a vicious attack by a criminal who pounced over the defence table and onto her bench during a hearing on Wednesday (Jan 3) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus from the Clark County District Court was in the middle of delivering a verdict against convicted criminal Deobra Delone Redden when he launched himself at her, much to the horror of everyone present in the courtroom.

Instead of climbing through the tables and other hurdles, Redden flung himself over the barriers and tackled the judge onto the ground. While throwing himself onto the judge, he could be heard shouting: "Nah...f*** that b*tch."

In the video going viral on social media, Redden can be seen repeatedly punching the judge as the marshal and other security officials attempt to subdue him. Holthus could also be heard begging Redden to get off. 🚨#BREAKING: A Man attacks Clark County judge inside Nevada court after the judge denied his probation⁰⁰📌#LasVegas | #Nevada⁰⁰Witness the shocking moment when a 30-year-old three-time felon, Deobra Redden, attacked a Las Vegas judge, forcing her to take cover and injuring a… pic.twitter.com/YoNegqvIA4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2024 × For the next minute-and-a-half, Redden and the security official continued to jostle as the criminal assaulted the judge. It took more than a couple of security guards to submit Redden who was then put in handcuffs and escorted off the scene.

According to reports, Judge Holthus received injuries as a result of the assault and her condition is being monitored. The marshal who acted quickly and tamed Redden also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

Ironically, prior to the sentencing, Redden in his speech asked for leniency from Judge Holthus by describing himself as a person who "never stops doing the right thing".

“I'm not a rebellious person. But if it's appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do," he told the judge.

However, after Judge Holthus made it clear that she was sending him behind bars, Redden lost it and in a fit of rage did what was caught on camera. Notably, Redden was not in custody when he arrived at the court, wearing a white shirt and dark pants, standing next to his defence attorney Caesar Almase.

Richard Scow, the chief county district attorney who prosecuted Redden, commenting on the incident said, "It happened so fast it was hard to know what to do".

30-year-old Redden has had a comprehensive rap sheet both in Nevada and Texas. He has faced charges ranging from battery, robbery, assault, injury to property and coercion. He previously served prison time in Nevada on a domestic battery conviction.

Notably, Judge Holthus has more than 27 years of courthouse experience and she was elected to the state court bench in 20218 and again in 2022.