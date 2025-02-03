A United Airlines flight caught fire during takeoff at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Sunday (Feb 2) morning.

As the flight was taking off, flames were seen on the wing of the plane as it caught fire. The video of the incident captured by a passenger has gone viral on social media.

Viral clip shows wing on fire

In the clip, passengers aboard the plane can be heard panicking after seeing fire on the wing.

A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York had to be evacuated after it caught fire during takeoff, according to the FAA.



The FAA says that the crew of United Airlines Flight 1382 had to stop their takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a… pic.twitter.com/w0uJuvBdan — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) February 2, 2025

“No, it’s on fire,” a passenger can be heard shouting.

“Oh my God, please, please get us out of here,” another passenger said in a panicked voice.

Later, it is seen that passengers are getting off the plane via slides and stairs after. After evacuation, they can be seen waiting for the buses to take them to the terminal.

‘Engine issue’

The passengers and crew members aboard the United Airlines Flight 1382 were evacuated due to a “reported engine issue”, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement, according to Fox News Digital. They will conduct an investigation on the incident.

The airlines also confirmed the near-disaster incident and issued a statement. Shortly after 8:30 am on Sunday (Feb 2), the crew aborted the takeoff from the Houston Airport in Texas due to a reported “engine issue.”

The Houston Fire Department was also alerted and responded to the incident as per the protocols and helped in deboarding the plane. Although the fire was already out when they arrived at the scene.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, and all passengers boarded another plane to their destination.

The Airbus A318 plane was scheduled to land at the New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) with 109 people on board, including five crew members.

Third aviation incident in US in a week

The incident was the third aviation accident in just a week’s span in the US.

On January 29, the deadliest US aviation disaster in nearly 25 years happened near Reagan National Airport when a passenger plane and Black Hawk helicopter collided, killing 67.

On January 31, a mid-sized air ambulance aircraft carrying six Mexican nationals crashed less than a minute after taking off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, killing all on board, claiming one life, and injuring others on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)