Video | Kashmiri Pandit-American couple robbed, assaulted in their driveway

An Indian couple in the US state of California was robbed and assualted by a group of thieves last week. The robbers allegedly followed the couple to their home and struck when the pair pulled up in the driveway.

Priyanka Wali, a Kashmiri Pandit-American and daughter of the couple took to social media to share the CCTV footage of the incident and narrated how her parents went through the terrifying ordeal.

“On December 22nd at 7:48 PM in Fullerton, CA my father Dr Vijay Wali was assaulted and my mother Dr Wali Jyotika’s purse was stolen containing jewellry and ancestral hierlooms after they returned from the jewellry store in Cerritos. This is calculated organised crime, robbery and assault,” Priyanka recounted. **CRIME ALERT UPDATE** New footage shows my parents were FOLLOWED for over 16 miles by a Black Honda Odyssey with tinted windows from the jewelry store in Little India Artesia to Fullerton where robbery & assault was committed in their driveway please share if you have any info pic.twitter.com/n9o5F70M6z — Priyanka Wali, MD (@WaliPriyanka) December 24, 2023 × According to Priyanka, her parents had gone jewellery shopping when the thieves laid a marker upon them. The couple in their white Tesla was followed by a black Honda Odyssey with a tinted window for over 16 miles. The robbers were joined by another white car in the middle and later the thieves from both cars combined to commit the robbery.

In one of the footage, Vijay Wali could be seen getting assaulted by one of the robbers as he attempted to make a dash to save his wife.

"The person who assaulted my father was speaking Spanish saying "quitaselo, quitaselo" which roughly means "take it from her, take it from her" in referring to my mother's purse. Please share widely so we can find this person," Priyanka said. **NEW FOOTAGE WITH AUDIO**: The person who assaulted my father was speaking Spanish saying "quitaselo, quitaselo" which roughly means "take it from her, take it from her" in referring to my mother's purse. Please share widely so we can find this person #fullerton #crimealert pic.twitter.com/oxtAJYitFr — Priyanka Wali, MD (@WaliPriyanka) December 23, 2023 × Watch | Chicago news crew reporting on robberies gets robbed × According to reports, the thieves took away the treasured family heirlooms known as dejhoor, which are long earrings with unique hexagon pendants that symbolise marriage.

"I mean, that's ancestral jewellery that's been in our family for so long and it's priceless. That's really the most important thing that we want back," Priyanka was quoted as saying by ABC7.

Notably, the Walis, both doctors have served Orange County for the last 35 years but the incident has left a deep imprint on them, with the family fearful of security within the community.

The authorities have launched an investigation and are using the multiple security camera surveillance videos to track down the thieves.