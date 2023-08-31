Chicago news crew reporting on robberies gets robbed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - A Chicago television team covering a spate of thefts was held up at gunpoint by three men in ski masks in an ironic turn of events. The event took place in Chicago's West Town neighborhood on Monday, August 28, just before 5 a.m.

