Video | ‘I can’t feel my legs,’ says US police officer after being exposed to ‘fentanyl’ during drug test

A police officer in the United States’ Florida was taken to the hospital and is now recovering after being exposed to suspected fentanyl while testing drugs during a traffic stop investigation when he started to feel lightheaded and shaky and said he could not feel his arms or legs, according to a statement by the local sheriff’s office.

What happened?

The incident occurred in Florida, on Thursday (August 10) when the police personnel were responding to multiple calls about a “reckless driver” who had allegedly fled a hit-and-run in the City of Bunnell, said the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), in a statement.

The suspect, later identified as 61-year-old George Clemons from Florida’s Crescent City, also continued to drive along the state road and reportedly ran off the road multiple times and nearly caused several additional crashes.

According to the sheriff’s department, the car eventually stopped on its own as bystanders stood by with the driver of the vehicle until police personnel arrived. Upon arrival, the FCSO deputies found the driver seated in his seat with the “car keys under his leg,” the statement added.

Deputies also saw narcotics, an empty Bud Light can and a mini “shooter” of alcohol in plain view inside the vehicle, said the FCSO. Clemons was arrested after he refused to conduct field sobriety exercises and was charged with DUI, said the deputies.

What happened to FCSO deputy?

According to the sheriff’s department, FCSO Deputy Nick Huzior began feeling “lightheaded, shaky and could not feel his arms or legs” while testing “a powdery white substance” in the vehicle despite wearing personal protective equipment.

Subsequently, Deputy First Class Kyle Gaddie administered one dose of Naxolone (Narcan) but after seeing no improvement in Deputy Huzior’s condition a second dose was given, said the police. Narcan which consists of an active drug called naloxone has become a life-saving medication used to treat an opioid overdose.



“The narcotics that Deputy Huzior were testing later tested presumptive positive for Fentanyl,” said the FCSO. Huzior was later taken by Flagler County Fire Rescue to AdventHealth Palm Coast and was treated in the emergency room.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“What happened yesterday is a perfect example of the dangers law enforcement face each and every day from poison on the streets,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. He added, “Thankfully, our deputies are well trained and equipped with Narcan which allowed DFC Gaddie to potentially save the life of a fellow deputy.”

Suspect charged

Clemons has been charged with DUI, fentanyl possession, cocaine possession, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia, said the FCSO, in a statement.

The 61-year-old was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property or vehicle damage in connection with the hit-and-run, by the Bunnell Police Department.





