US seeks India's help in fentanyl epidemic

Both the India and US have joined hands to take steps to address the fentanyl crisis, including increasing efforts to foil attempts of its supply at borders and cracking down on its networking, PTI news agency reported quoting a top health official in the Biden administration.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of Office of National Drug Control Policy, a position which is popularly known as Drug Czar, told PTI news agency that both the nations share a robust working relationship to work in this direction. The official also emphasized the importance of both the countries to come together and increase public awareness about the risks associated with fentanyl use and improving access to treatment for addiction. He said there is a need for continued cooperation and collaboration between the India and US to address the global issue of fentanyl abuse.

"India has been very enthusiastic working with the United States to address this (fentanyl problem) because it understands the significance at a global level of leadership," he said.

Dr. Gupta acknowledged India's position as a pioneer in combating the fentanyl crisis and said that the two nations are collaborating on problems including addiction, treatment options, and the overlap between mental health and addiction.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, one of the largest in the world can also play a critical role, as per the official.

Dr. Gupta referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that India is the world's pharmacy and noted including bilateral working ties on synthetic medicines, mental health, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Expressing the enthusiasism in this realm, he said that the governments of the United States and India are collaborating to ensure that they are both reviewing their scheduling procedures.

Gupta said it is crucial for people to carry Naloxone or Narcan, an antidote for opioids like fentanyl, since they may be saving the lives of their loved ones. We must stress to young people how powerful they are, how they may save the lives of others, and how vital it is to always have naloxone with them because we never know who would be poisoned the next time, he remarked.

Fentanyl menace in US

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid which is higly addictive has become a major source of concern in the United States due to its illicit use and abuse. The medicine is responsible for a growing number of overdose deaths. In addition, many people who become addicted to prescription opioids may turn to fentanyl when they are no longer able to obtain their medication legally.

Biden administration campaign against Fentanyl

US President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday launched the first phase of its campaign to "educate young people on the dangers of fentanyl and the life-saving effects of Naloxone, a medicine that reverses opioid-related overdoses."

