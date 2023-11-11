Video: Hamas used a school in Gaza as its military base, claims IDF

Israel Defense Forces shared a video from inside Gaza to claim that Hamas used a school as its military base. Israeli forces said that they captured a base from Hamas after intense fighting, and found that one of the military sites was in fact, a school.

The Israeli forces claimed that while inside the classrooms there was learning material for children but right outside it were hidden ammunition holds that contained missiles. They further added that the base was suspected to be used for training Hamas fighters.

Since the beginning of war in Gaza after men owing allegiance to Hamas — designated a terrorist group by Israel and the collective West — attacked Israel on October 7, killing over 1200 Israelis, Israel has been accusing Hamas of establishing such military bases in schools, hospitals and residential areas.

This, Israel Defense Forces say, is done so that the Israeli army would not target such areas for fear of civilian casualties.

IDF video claims startling look inside a Gaza classroom

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Israel Defense Forces claimed the existence of 'Hamas Intelligence Headquarters' next to schools.

"This is a lathe and a rocket and mortar storage facility," a person in the IDF video has been translated as saying while showing the purported Hamas military site inside a school in the later part of the video.

"Here you can see rocket launchers. Here are bags full of AK-47s, Hamas flags. And all of this is inside of a school," the person adds. "The weapons storage facility is right next to a classroom," it further adds in the video. While the world sees neighborhoods with

schools,

hospitals,

scout groups,

children’s playgrounds

and mosques,

Hamas sees an opportunity to exploit.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/smGAweDS7L — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2023 × According to Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, 11,078 Gaza residents have been killed in air and artillery strikes from Israel since Oct. 7. Israeli tanks have been advancing through northern Gaza for almost two weeks, which Israel says are targeting Hamas' infrastructure in the region.

The international calls for ceasefire, given the incredible civilian casualty toll, are being replaced by assertions for humanitarian pause, a periodic stopping of the fighting so that humanitarian aid from the donor countries and multilateral organisations could reach the distressed civilian population.

(With inputs from agencies)