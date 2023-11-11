Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Fighting around Gaza hospitals stokes fresh concerns

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Fighting has been reported around several hospitals in north Gaza and this has led to greater concern about civilian safety. These hospitals are in north Gaza. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed to media outlets that it has troops around the hospitals and that Hamas has strategically placed its fighters in the vicinity of these hospitals. Hamas-run health ministry has said that more than 11,000 people have been killed since the outbreak of the war. This includes more than 4500 children.