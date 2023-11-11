LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Fighting around Gaza hospitals stokes fresh concerns

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Nov 11, 2023, 12:37 AM IST

Israel Hamas War live updates Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel continues to carry out its operation it launched after Hamas fighters launched attack within its borders n October 7. While clamour for safety of patients in hospitals is growing with the United Nations and the Red Cross making multiple appeals, Israel has made it clear that if Hamas fighters attack Israeli troops from positions at the hospitals, they will be eliminated.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Fighting has been reported around several hospitals in north Gaza and this has led to greater concern about civilian safety. These hospitals are in north Gaza. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed to media outlets that it has troops around the hospitals and that Hamas has strategically placed its fighters in the vicinity of these hospitals. Hamas-run health ministry has said that more than 11,000 people have been killed since the outbreak of the war. This includes more than 4500 children.

Stay tuned as WION brings you live updates from the Israel-Hamas war.

11 Nov 2023, 0:25 (IST)
Patients trapped inside Gaza hospitals while fighting rages in vicinity

Patients in several hospitals in Gaza are trapped inside and while the fight goes on in the vicinity. Patients in several hospitals in north Gaza are facing such a situation.

