Viral video: Hazardous giant slide in US shut down hours after opening

A giant slide at a park in Detroit, the largest city in the state of Michigan, U.S., closed on the same day it opened after children were propelled into the air while attempting to slide down. Children wearing gunny bags can be seen getting fully thrown off in the air and banging against the metal body of the gigantic slide. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments.



I wonder why they decided to do such a thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/q7jpFdLdAO — Art (@artcombatpod) August 19, 2022 ×

“We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today. Hopefully, after our small adjustment, we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment,” the park made a statement on its Facebook page in the wee hours of Saturday, after closing down the slide on Friday itself.

The slide, which reportedly costs $1 to ride, immediately drew the attention of social media users, who crowded the comments section of the post announcing the temporary closure for "readjustments."

“Ok listen. And hear me out. Make it steeper,” a user commented jokingly.

Later, the park's management made it clear that they had modified the slide, cleaned the surface, and sprayed water on it between rides to assist control the speed, enticing customers to attempt it again.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also WATCH | World of Food: What's behind the popularity of Korean food?