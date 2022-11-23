Video footage of white officer shooting a Black man released by Louisiana police

The Lousiana state police on Tuesday released footage of a shooting event from earlier this month where Deputy Rodney Anderson, a white officer, shot down a 45-year-old Black man named Derrick Kittling.

The video, recorded on the officer's body camera and the patrol car's dashboard camera shows Anderson pulling over Kittling, who is driving a pickup truck.

Kittling turns off the ignition, stops the car and promptly takes a few steps away from the truck. Despite being cooperative, Anderson can be heard saying as he walks to Kittling, “Face the back of your truck, face your truck for me. Face the truck."

"What's the issue?" Kittling replies as the police officer fails to give any reason for the sudden interrogation. After trying to grab Kittling's wrist forcefully, a tussle ensues between the duo.

“Shots fired. Shots fired,” Anderson says into his radio after the tussle. He walks back to his SUV, with Kittling motionless on the ground. “Shots fired. One subject down. Gunshot wound to the head. I’m bleeding from my head.”

(Disclaimer: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Please proceed at your own discretion)

According to the official version released by the sheriff's office, the incident transpired in a residential area of Alexandria around 1.20 pm on November 6.

“During the course of the traffic stop, a physical confrontation occurred between the Deputy and Kittling during which Kittling gained control of the Deputy’s Taser,” read the report.

“As the physical struggle ensued, the Deputy discharged his duty weapon striking Kittling. Kittling was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries,” it added.

**Update** Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Rapides Parish pic.twitter.com/bLZZVpBVD8 — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) November 20, 2022 ×

Ben Crump, the attorney who has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin for police killings has taken Kittling's case as well.

After the video was released, Crump said Kittling's death was “unwarranted” and “completely preventable".

“Law enforcement officers who act without consideration of the deadly consequences of using force should not be serving our communities. This community deserves to know that law enforcement in their communities will protect and serve, not inflict deadly harm," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)