An Army veteran who has just gotten married died by suicide a day after returning from his honeymoon. The newlywed bride is shocked by her husband's death and says she is not aware of any reason why he would take his own life. The woman from North Carolina, United States, adds she never noticed any signs of depression in her husband.

Isabel Coles met her husband Christopher on a dating app and tied the knot 18 months later in September last year. The 32-year-old said both of them were thrilled to be married. For their honeymoon, they chose to go to a beachfront music festival. Coles says it was the "perfect" honeymoon.

But things took a dark turn only a day after they returned. The 28-year-old army veteran walked out of the home into the woods with a handgun. He shockingly shot himself, leaving his near and dear ones devastated.

Isabel recalled that Christopher started acting strangely after returning from the honeymoon. He didn't want to speak to her and appeared to be a different person. She tried to stop him from leaving the house, but he didn't listen and left.

"In the morning, he was folding laundry, and things were a little weird. I asked him what was wrong, and he said 'nothing'. He went downstairs and tried to get out. I stood at the front door and asked what was going on," Isabel said.

Christopher went to the woods with a gun

The next day, Isabel was told that Christopher had done the unthinkable. Isabel had a hard time wrapping her head around the news. She failed to understand what prompted her husband to kill himself, as just a day before, he was doing regular chores in the house.

Her heart burst with sadness when she received flowers from Christopher after his death. He had booked the flowers to be delivered on this day months before.

Isabel is trying to pinpoint the signs she may have missed about his struggle with mental health. "My husband was very successful and very driven and motivated, and he was such a good person, so looking back, I think, 'were there signs?'"

"He was very hard on himself, always pushing himself. There were no signs, it did take me really off guard."

However, she admits there must be something going on with him that led him to take the extreme step. "He was obviously fighting demons," she said.

Meanwhile, Isabel has people around her blaming her for his death. "I know it's not true, my husband and I were very happy. No one can change that or take that away from me."

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations