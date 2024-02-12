Vessel reports missile attack off Yemen's coast: UK maritime security agency
A vessel reported coming under attack "by two missiles" off Yemen's southern coast on Monday, a British maritime security agency said.
"The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to next port of call," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said of the incident, which occurred in an area where Huthi rebels have repeatedly attacked Red Sea shipping in recent months.
