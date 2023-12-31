Venice to impose ban on loudspeakers and large tourist group

Venice is set to impose a ban on loudspeakers as well as large tourist groups – exceeding more than 25 people, so as to decrease the impact of mass tourism on the Italian city.



In a statement, the city said that the new rules will be brought into effect from June 1. It added that they have banned the use of loudspeakers as they can "generate confusion and disturbances".



Over-tourism in the Canal City – which is one of the favourite tourist places in Europe – is recognised widely as an urgent issue for the Canal City. In September, Venice approved the trial of charging a fee of €5 (£4.30; $5.35) for daily visitors.

The rules are applicable to the city centre as well as the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello. In the press release, the city council said that they are aimed to protect residents from nuisance and noise.

Number of visitors likely to increase in Venice

Elisabetta Pesce, who is the official and has been assigned the responsibility for the city's security, stated that the latest policies are "aimed at improving the management of groups organised in the historic centre".



She added that the ban on loudspeakers and restricting tour groups to less than 25 people will help in sustainable tourism.



The city is only 7.6 sq km (2.7 sq miles) in size, however, it hosted nearly 13 million tourists in 2019, as per the Italian National Statistics Institute.



In the coming years, the numbers of visitors are likely to go beyond pre-pandemic levels. Earlier in 2023, UNESCO said that the city needs to be added to a list of world heritage sites which are in danger because of mass tourism leading to irreversible changes in the city and the impact it is facing due to climate change.

In 2021, the officials had placed a ban on large cruise ships from entering the historic centre of Venice through the Giudecca canal after a vessel crashed into a harbour. The critics have further stated that ships have been leading to pollution and eroding the foundations inside the city, which go through regular flooding.



The historic centre, which boasts of the famous Piazza San Marco, the Rialto Bridge and the many canals, no longer has more than 50,000 permanent residents. During the high season, on some days the visitors outnumber the locals by more than two to one.