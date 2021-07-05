Vatican: Pope Francis recovering but will remain in hospital for 7 days

After a successful colon operation, Pope Francis is now recovering in hospital and will stay under observation at least for the next week.

"A stay of about seven days is expected, barring complications," Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni said.

The 84-year-old supreme pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday where he was operated under general anaesthetic for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.

Bruni assured the Pope has reacted well to the surgery that lasted for nearly three hours. He added that the leader is in "good general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously", and is on the road to recovery.

His scheduled operation was kept under cover for some time. However, it is believed Pope Francis hinted about the same on the eve of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul. "I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way. The pope needs your prayers," he had said.

Pope Francis has been admitted to the same hospital suite as Pope John Paul II, according to a Catholic website Cruxnow.com. The corridor on the 10th floor is being guarded by the Italian and Vatican police, local media claimed.