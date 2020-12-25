Vaccines 'glimmer of hope', must be given to all: Pope Francis

Describing vaccines as the "glimmers of hope" in the period of "darkness and uncertainty", Pope Francis on Friday called for "vaccines for all" in his Christmas message.

He said vaccines should be given to all, particularly to those most vulnerable and in dire need.

"I call on everyone, on leaders of states, on businesses, on international organisations, to promote cooperation and not competition, to find a solution for everyone: vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and most in need in all regions of the planet," the pontiff said.

The pope also said that the pandemic came at a time when there are already "ecological crisis" and "grave economic and social imbalances" and therefore it is important for each one to consider the other as "brothers and sisters".

He also spoke about the children who are stuck in the battle in Syria, Iraq and Yemen and hoped that peace should be established in this region.

"On this day... let us turn our gaze to the many, all too many, children worldwide, especially in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, who still pay the high price of war," the pontiff said.

"May their faces touch the consciences of all men and women of good will, so that the causes of conflicts can be addressed and courageous efforts can be made to build a future of peace."