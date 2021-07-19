Vaccination proof to be mandatory in nightclubs from September: UK government

As the UK lifted coronavirus restrictions on Monday, PM Boris Johnson said the government is planning to make proof of vaccination mandatory for people to enter nightclubs and other crowded places from September.

"Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough," PM Johnson said while referring to entry requirements for nightclubs in England from September.

"We're planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather," Johnson added.

The British PM while adding that he does not want nightclubs in the UK to shut added that by end of September all those over 18 should be vaccinated. Johnson informed that at least three million people in the 18 to 30 age group haven't been vaccinated as yet.

Watch:

On Sunday, the country reported 48,161 new COVID-19 cases just hours before restrictions were removed.

Nightclubs which were shut since March last year reopened in England from midnight on Sunday with full capacity allowed as Johnson said: "If we don't do it now, then we'll be opening up in the autumn, the winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather."

The British prime minister said NHS COVID-1 app could become compulsory for nightclubs.

PM Johnson is under isolation at Chequers after contact with health secretary Sajid Javid who contracted the virus. According to health officials, at least 87 per cent of the adult population has taken one dose of the vaccine with 68 per cent given who have taken both doses.

Meanwhile, the United States government issued an advisory to its citizens to avoid travelling to the UK due to a surge in Delta variant cases. The US government raised the risk level to Level 4.

PM Johnson speaking from Chequers said isolation rules will continue with health workers allowed to use testing as an alternative for isolation while asserting that "road map out of lockdown is irreversible."

Patrick Vallance, UK government's chief scientific adviser, warned that hospitalisations may rise to 1,000 per day and it could be “quite a lot higher”.

(With inputs from Agencies)