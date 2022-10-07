Uvalde school district suspends full police department months after shooting

The entire police force was suspended in the district of Uvalde in Texas, United States five months after a school shooting which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. The local authorities also said that the entire department is under investigation for their response to the shooting.

According to the official statement, all activities of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent school district police department were suspended “for a period of time”. Lt Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller – two officers in the department – were also put on administrative leave.

The shooting grabbed headlines in the United States and the police department faced a lot of criticism for their delayed response. The gunman was holed up inside the school for quite some time and the time taken by the police department was also heavily criticised by the public.

Currently, the school district will be taking help for nearby police forces, and they have also requested additional officers from the Texas department of public safety.

More to follow…