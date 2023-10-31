USFDA flags eyedrops from major brands for infection threat

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has flagged more than two dozen eyedrop products saying there was a risk of eye infection which can lead to partial vision loss or even blindness. The alert was issued on Friday (October 27). The USFDA has flagged 26 over-the-counter eye care products. These include eyedrops and gels from companies Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Velocity Pharma, Rite Aid and Target up&up.

The FDA has recommended that manufacturers recall all these products. The agency has reportedly found unsanitary conditions in a manufacturing plant. The press release from the FDA says that the bacterial test came back positive. The FDA did not immediately say which company operated the plant.

The agency has said that though it had not received any reports of infection in connection with these products, it was still encouraging doctors and patients to report any such cases.

It is very important that medical products like eye drops are sterile as drugs applied at the eye bypass some of body's defence mechanisms.

The FDA has also said that consumers should safeky discard these products by handing them over at the drug take-back site or by discarding them at home provided the product was included in FDA's "flush list" of drugs.

The regulator has mentioned that Rite Aid, Target and CVS were in the process of removing the products from the stores and websites. They said that products with branding of Rugby, Velocity and Leader may still be available but shouldn't be purchased.

The New York Times quoted Rite Aid spokesperson who said that the company was removing “applicable Rite Aid branded products” from stores. The news outlet also reported CVS spokesperson as saying that the company has “immediately stopped the sale in-store and online of all products supplied by Velocity Pharma within the CVS Health Brand Eye Products portfolio.”