'Use common sense and wear masks': Sarah Palin urges people after testing positive for Covid

The Vice Presidential Nominee, Sarah Palin, has tested positive for coronavirus and is now urging people to take precautions against the deadly virus.

Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, is now urging people to wear masks in public.

"Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread," Palin said.

Also read | 'Stay home': Experts warn COVID new surge to be worse than 2020

"And history will show we Masked Singer visitors were masked before being masked was cool."

Palin's family has also tested positive for the deadly virus and said her testing positive shows "anyone can catch this" virus.

"As confident as I'd like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I'm blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," she said.

Also read | Nearly 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine destroyed

Urging vigilance, she asked people to not be scared of it and "use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there".

She has also urged people to reprioritise "some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it."

Palin said she got tested after one day "one of my daughters awoke to having lost her sense of taste and smell [and] immediately had a positive COVID test, then was quarantined in isolation."

She then "observed symptoms in my son Trig, who curiously is the most enthusiastic mask-wearer, and after our numerous negative tests over the year, he tested positive."

While she tested negative the first time, her "symptoms started overnight with a slight fever and sore muscles".