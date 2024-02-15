USA's new intel report warns of Russian nuclear capabilities in space

The US has intelligence of Russian nuclear capabilities in space which could threaten satellites, a report in the New York Times has claimed. The intel has been briefed to Congress and key US allies with some lawmakers demanding that President Joe Biden's administration declassify the information.

Citing unnamed sources, the report claimed that Russia's potential deployment of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon in space could knock out US military communications and reconnaissance capabilities from above. The threat becomes even more pertinent as Washington does not have the capability to counter such a weapon and defend its satellites, the report added.

After the intel was shared, head of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner urged President Biden to come public with the information.

"The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat," said Turner.

"I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," he added.