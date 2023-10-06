Gravitas: Putin Preparing for a Nuclear Offensive? Russia's New Nuclear Missile Can Hit U.S.

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Russia's nuclear capabilities again take centre stage. The Russian President said Russia has successfully tested the Burevestnik, a nuclear missile designed to keep adversaries awake at night, especially the USA. It is touted to hit targets as far as the United States. Watch this video for more.

