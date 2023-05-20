USA: University fires two workers for putting pronouns in their email signatures

Raegan Zelaya and Shua Wilmot, two workers at Houghton University in upstate New York have been fired for including pronouns at the end of their work emails and later ignoring the request to remove them.

They both were fired from their residence hall directors position at the university in accordance with a newly-introduced university policy. Reportedly, Houghton University is affiliated with a conservative branch of the Methodist Church and it had asked the pair to remove the pronouns before taking the harsh call, just weeks before the end of the semester.

"You previously tendered your resignation advising that you did not intend to return next year However, as a result of your refusal to remove pronouns in your email signature in violation of institutional policy, and false and defamatory statements attributed to you in the recent Star article, please be advised of the following: You are being relived of your duties effective immediately," read the university's termination letter to Zelaya.

While Zelaya used "she/her" pronouns, Wilmot used "he/him" to sign off their emails. They said they had professional, pastoral, and inclusive motivations for including their pronouns in the email but the university board saw things differently.

"I think it boils down to: They want to be trans-exclusive and they want to communicate that to potential students and the parents of potential students," Wilmot was quoted as saying by New York Times.

"There's the professional piece to it, and the practical piece, and there's also an inclusive piece, and I think that's the piece this institution doesn't want," he added.

WATCH | US House passes bill banning transgender students from women's sports × Meanwhile, Zelaya said, "We live in a very divided world right now where everything is this or that, right or left, conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat. As Christians, I think we've gotten so caught up in these ideas of, "This is what I should be advocating for or upset about," that we forget to actually care for people."

After the duo were let go, the university alumni filed a petition in protest with 600 signing it as well. Conservatives vs trangenders The banning of pronouns, gender-affirming care and restricting sports participation across US states is part of a national push by the conservatives to put restrictions on transgender people

Earlier this month, North Dakota Senate lawmakers passed a bill to ignore the pronouns the transgender students use.

Overall, at least 16 states across the US have either restricted or banned gender-affirming care for minors, while at least eight states have enacted laws preventing transgender people from using the restrooms associated with their gender identities.

(With inputs from agencies)