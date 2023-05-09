USA: North Dakota implements law restricting transgender pronouns, bathroom use

A little more than 10 days after the North Dakota Senate lawmakers passed a bill to ignore the pronouns the transgender students use, Republican Governor Doug Burgum on Monday signed it into legislation. Under the new law, public schools and government entities are prohibited from requiring teachers and employees to refer to transgender people by their pronouns.

Additionally, it prohibits transgender individuals from using the bathroom of their choice without prior approval from a parent or guardian. Under the law, teachers will be mandated to tell parents/guardians about their ward if they identify as transgender.

Burgum stated that the new law “largely codifies existing practices while reaffirming the First Amendment right to free speech...balancing the rights and interests of students, parents and teachers.”

However, opponents of the law argued that the Red state was violating students' constitutional rights. They added that children could face dangerous repercussions if an abusive parent did not approve of their gender orientation.

“Mandatory outing of a student’s trans identity violates their privacy rights at school – particularly for trans youth who cannot be safe at home," Cody Schuler, advocacy manager of the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

"And creating a supportive working and learning environment also requires treating people with dignity and respect, including – at a minimum – calling them by the name and pronouns they want to use. These are both unlawful and discriminatory practices.”

Burgum and North Dakota's clampdown on transgender rights This is not the first instance where Burgum has signed a bill restricting the rights of transgender in the state. Earlier, one of the bills prohibited gender-affirming care for transgender, making it a crime.

Meaning those looking to avail healthcare facilities to transition from their assigned gender at birth will not be able to do so. Moreover, healthcare providers who provide gender-affirming care to minors will be criminalised.

Another law prohibits transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college.

The Republican leader is toeing a staunchly conservative line in the state. Apart from restricting several rights of transgenders, he has also banned abortion in the state - curtailing women's rights.

Last month, he signed legislation under which abortion throughout the pregnancy period, except for a period of six weeks of gestation, has been banned.

Overall, at least 14 states across the US have either restricted or banned gender-affirming care for minors while at least eight states have enacted laws preventing transgender people from using the restrooms associated with their gender identities.

