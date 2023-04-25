North Dakota governor signs legislation banning almost all abortions

North Dakota's Republican governor Doug Burgum on Monday signed legislation which banned abortion throughout the pregnancy period, including a slight exception of a period of six weeks of gestation. With the signing of the legislation, North Dakota adopted on Monday one of the strictest anti-abortion laws present in the country.

In the gestation period of six weeks, the women will be allowed to carry out the abortion in cases of incest, rape or medical emergency, like ectopic pregnancy.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law ... and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” said Burgum, in a statement.

The ruling of the US Supreme Court last year overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision which had legalised abortion country-wide. The ruling also led to various states adopting laws which restrict or ban the procedure. Many rulings had to face legal challenges. Currently, abortion at any stage of pregnancy is banned in almost 13 states and has been kept on hold in other states due to court injunctions.

On the other hand, a network for strengthening access to abortion was launched by the Democratic governors in around least 20 states this year in the wake of the decision taken by the US Supreme Court that eliminated the constitutional right of women to end a pregnancy and the gave the regulatory powers to pass the legislation over the abortion to state governments.

The law adopted by North Dakota will come into effect immediately, however, the state Supreme Court ruled a previous ban last month which will remain blocked till the lawsuit over its constitutionality is in process.

The lawmakers, last week, said that they wish the pass the latest bill which will indicate to the state’s high court that North Dakota's people want to restrict abortion.

People, who support the abortion ban, said that the legislation signed on Monday protects all human life, while opponents feel the decision will have dire consequences for women and girls.

Republican Sen Janne Myrdal sponsored the latest state legislation.

“North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both. We’re pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value," said Myrdal in an interview.

Democratic Rep. Liz Conmy, who voted against the bill, she that said had hoped Burgum would not sign the legislation.

“I don’t think women in North Dakota are going to accept this, and there will be action in the future to get our rights back. Our Legislature is overwhelmingly pro-pregnancy, but I think women in the state would like to make their own decisions," Conmy said.