US Supreme Court preserves access to widely consumed abortion pill, for now

The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday fell short of delivering complete access to a widely-used abortion pill and instead gave way for a temporary access to such pills. After Wednesday's decision of the US Supreme Court, at least until Friday midnight, people across the United States will be able to access the aforementioned abortion pill mifepristone.

Mifepristone reportedly accounts for more than half of all abortion pills consumed in the United States.

The US Supreme Court also did not comment on the merits of the case.

Earlier, a lower court ruling had nearly banned the use of mifepristone, following which the US Justice Department filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to reverse the ruling.

The extension of the stay gives the court more time to decide what to do with the divisive case, the most significant on reproductive rights since it tossed out the constitutional right to abortion last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

